Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers announce higher in-person capacities

(WFRV)- Milwaukee Brewers & Bucks going for a double Tuesday, May 11, and scoring that buzzer-beater shot by announcing another increase in stadium population for in-person games.

The Brewers & the Bucks announced that both sporting teams are increasing their in-person attendance up to 50%.

This population increase will go into effect this Saturday, May 15, when the Brewers face-off against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field.

Brewers’ President- Business Operations Rick Schlesinger is grateful the City of Milwaukee is supportive of the team to practice safety protocols with in-person games. Saying,

“We have demonstrated to date that we can host fans safely at American Family Field, and we appreciate the support of City of Milwaukee Commissioner of Health Kirsten Johnson in increasing the capacity.”

The Bucks’ increase of fan capacity will go into effect at the beginning of the NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum, which starts later this month.

Initially, the basketball team was only approved 18% capacity or about 3,300 fans. With this increase, that will allow approximately 9,000 fans at a Bucks game.

Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin is also excited about these new arrangements made. Saying, “We are excited that the Bucks will be able to increase capacity… thanks to the new health and safety guidelines by the Health Department… It’s important to stress that health and safety continue to be our priority…”

Tickets for the Brewers are available at the teams’ website, by phone at 1-800-933-7890, or at the American Family Field Box Office. All online and phone purchases will be digitally delivered via the MLB Ballpark App.

Limited single-game tickets for Bucks playoff games will go on sale to the public this Friday, May 14 at 12 p.m. on the Bucks’ team website and in the Bucks mobile app.