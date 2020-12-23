Milwaukee County spent nearly $1.7 million on Trump recount

by: Associated Press

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, workers count Milwaukee County ballots on Election Day at Central Count in Milwaukee. President Donald Trump’s campaign has paid $3 million for a recount of two heavily Democratic Wisconsin counties, saying Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, that they were the site of the “worst irregularities” although no evidence of wrongdoing has been presented and state elections officials have said there was none. (AP Photo/Morry Gash File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Newly released figures show that the presidential recount in Wisconsin’s Milwaukee County came in slightly under budget, at nearly $1.7 million.

George Christensen, the clerk of the state’s largest county, released numbers Wednesday that show it spent $1.69 million on its recount, with nearly a third of that going to rent space for the effort.

Christensen says the county expected the recount would cost a little more than $2 million. President Donald Trump’s campaign paid $3 million in advance for recounts in the Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee and Dane counties.

Any of that money that wasn’t spent is supposed to be returned to the campaign. Trump lost Wisconsin to Democrat Joe Biden by 0.6 percentage points.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

