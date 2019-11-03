Milwaukee police looking for suspect in alleged acid attack

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are searching for a man suspected in an acid attack that sent a 42-year-old man to the hospital.

Police say the incident began about 8:30 p.m. Friday with a verbal altercation. The dispute escalated and the unknown suspect allegedly threw acid from an aluminum cannister at the victim, leaving him with second-degree burns on his face.

The suspect is a white man. The victim has not been identified.

Alderman Jose Perez said in a statement that police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. He called it a “heinous” offense and an act of “senseless violence.”

