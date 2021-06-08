Mini Golf Guys putting their way across the U.P.

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Three friends have embarked on a mission to play every putt putt course in the Upper Peninsula and some locations in the Lower Peninsula.

Tony Haakenson, Michael H. Babcock and Alex Cram attended high school together in Minnesota but ended up landing in different regions after college. They decided to reunite yearly for a friendly competition and a good cause.

“This is our twelfth mini-golf tournament of 50 years of tournaments,” said Haakenson. “We’re here at the U.Putt family fun center playing our third course of the tournament so far, so first of all we’re here as friends to compete at mini-golf and raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the area.”

This year they have been teaming up with the mini-golf courses to generate donations to Big Brothers Big Sisters in each region they’re golfing in.

“Many of the courses are donating passes too so we’re going to be bringing a bunch of passes to the Big Brothers Big Sisters representatives to give it to them so the bigs and littles can have a fun family safe event where they’re out doing stuff with each other” said Babcock.

Several of the courses are donating a portion of proceeds on the days that the Mini Golf Guys are there to their local Big Brothers Big Sisters organization. For people who can’t swing in to putt, the trio also has a website where you can find information on the organizations and how to get involved.

“One thing that’s really neat about our trip this year, is in Munising at Miner’s Falls mini golf they are going to be donating one dollar per round to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Marquette and Alger County for the entire week,” said Babcock.

The crew already has plans for their 50th tournament and thinks they’ll be around 83 years old when they make the final putt.

“We’re planning on hitting Myrtle Beach and South Carolina,” said Cram.

The Mini Golf Guys are on Instagram and Facebook where you can follow their tournament scores and where they’re at each day of the trip.