MISSING: 61-year-old Richard Carroll last seen in Monroe Co.

Officials are searching for a missing Monroe County man after he went to the bank and never arrived at work.

Richard Earl Carroll, 61 years old, is 5 foot 7 inches, with brown hair that is balding on the top and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, grey zip-up hooded sweatshirt, knit brown hat with a white stripe around, glasses, gold ring on right ring finger (possibly with diamonds), white/blue tennis shoes.

Carroll was last seen at 723 Main Street Cashton, Wisconsin, which is the Bank of Cashton. He left his home in Rockland in the afternoon, around 11 a.m. and went to the Rockland Stop and Go and then went to the bank. He left the bank around 2 p.m. and told tellers he was heading home. Carroll was supposed to be at work at 2:30 p.m., however he didn’t make it to work and didn’t go back home.

He is driving a blue 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 extended cab with a license plate number of NK4742. There is also a black metal tonneau cover for the bed of the truck and running boards on the sides of the truck.

You’re asked to contact Monroe County Sheriff’s if you have any information.