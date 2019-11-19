Missing and murdered tribal women and girls awareness in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) There are 23 cases of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls in Wisconsin going as far back as 1998.

In October, state lawmakers recently announced Senate Bill 493 which would establish a task force on missing and murdered tribal women and girls.

Rae Elaine Tourtillott went missing on the Menominee Indian Reservation in 1986.

Her remains were found in 1987.

Unfortunately, for Native American women and girls, there are many stories like Rae’s.

Many Native Americans live off the reservation and law enforcement bias, complicate these cases.

Thankfully Rae’s case is getting a second look by law enforcement. Her cousin, Andrea Lemke-Rochon says, “the FBI recently reopened the case in April of this year, but there are no answers for the family and the people that loved her. That’s a huge concern it has been heavy on our hearts all these years.”

The House and Senate have bills in committee right now to help establish this task force.

Rae’s family says support is still needed to ensure these bills pass. “I would really like people to call their state representatives, their legislature and ask that this bill be brought before both committees.”