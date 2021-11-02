MISSING: Law enforcement seeking help locating 16-year-old

NEW LISBON, Wis. (WFRV)- On Tuesday, November 2, Wisconsin Crime Alert released information regarding a missing teenager.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in locating Danielle Starky of Camp Douglas.

Reports explain that Starky was last seen on Friday, October 29, around 3:30 p.m. in the city of New Lisbon. She is described as wearing light blue ripped jeans, a gray hoodie sweatshirt, and navy blue slippers. She is a 16-year-old female with red hair and green eyes.

The teenager is known for frequently traveling to the City of Tomah and or Adams County area, according to Officials. There is reason to believe she is trying to leave the state, potentially heading to Tennessee. Sources believe the girl may have even dyed her hair black.

There is no other information provided at this time. Local Five will update this story as new details are made public.

