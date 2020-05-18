MORE FLOODING: Not out of the woods until midweek

The latest weather forecast for NE Wisconsin from Storm Team 5…

A two day soaking rain event along with strong winds funneling down the bay has brought flooding back to northeast Wisconsin. 2-4″ of rainfall has been reported so far and we have more rain showers on the way. Expect rain showers and areas of drizzle to continue through at least Tuesday morning. We will also keep the NE winds gusting at 35-40 mph helping to aid in the flooding on the south end of the bay.

Tonight, still windy with scattered lighter showers and a 47 degree low. NE winds persist at 20 to 30 miles per hour.

Tomorrow will be a bit breezy, but rain will start to clear through the morning. Temps top out at 58 degrees.

A very nice stretch of Wisconsin weather for Wednesday into the weekend with sunshine and highs in the 70s. It will be even warmer into the weekend as temps approach 80 degrees.