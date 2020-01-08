More Lakeshore flood concerns

Our attention over the last couple of weeks has been on flood warnings for the Oconto and Wolf Rivers. We once again have flooding concerns for the lakeshore. A lakeshore flood advisory goes in place tonight at midnight through 9 pm Thursday for the Door Peninsula and south to near Sheboygan. The water levels are already high. Add in the strong southeast winds ahead.
We will have strong southeast gusts associated with a warm front ahead. The strong south east gusts will kick in late tonight and be with us into Thursday night. This is part of the reason we will have the lakeshore flood advisory. This also could cause ice shoves for the west bay as well as Lake Winnebago. High water levels, and the additional ice we created last night with the frigid temperatures, adds to the problem.
The south/ southeast winds gusting to 35 miles per hour will lead to waves up to 10 feet! We have the high river levels that are draining into Lake Michigan. Concern for flooding on the Oconto River again is a big concern.