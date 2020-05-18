1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

More rain and flooding expected for parts of northeast Wisconsin

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The weather across northeast Wisconsin has been on repeat for all of Sunday and unfortunately it stuck on rain.

Trucks and cars are forced to make a u-turn at the Neil LaFavre boat launch in Suamico because strong winds and rapidly rising waters have crept over their natural bank and poured onto nearby streets making some roads impassable.

Periods of heavy rain are expected at least through Monday, so the Green Bay Metro Fire Department has warned residents living in flood-prone areas: Be prepared to evacuate.

Local Five viewer Cindy Shaeve sent provided a picture of her rain gauge showing six inches of accumulation in Sheboygan.

Back in Brown County, as residents braces for another downpour, it seems only the pelicans and ducks are making strides with the heavy rains.

The National Weather Service predicts peak flooding is expected to occur late into Monday morning for Brown County.

Brown County has a non-emergency page with links to helpful flood resources.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"