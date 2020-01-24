More snow tonight

What to Expect

We will see our precipitation increase tonight. Heaviest likely 10 PM-3 AM. Rain to snow to a mix and back. Temperatures will stay in the 30’s but further cooling will make travel even more challenging. Slick roads and lower visibility. You will probably see and additional 2″ of snow by Saturday morning. Less along the lakeshore. We could add up to another 1″ during the day into Saturday night. Sunday will be cloudy and we will encounter a few flakes and sprinkles during the day. Don’t expect accumulation.

7 Day Planner

We are in somewhat of an “El-Nino” pattern. A mild flow from the west (Pacific). Mild temperatures will take us into February but we won’t see much sun during the stretch.