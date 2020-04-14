More wind, more spotty snow showers Tuesday

Still breezy through tonight, and cold as temps drop to 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies above, and the evening might also bring a stray flurry.

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sun and clouds but it will be equally chilly. The high is 37 degrees for Tuesday. In the afternoon, a spotty light snow shower or patch of flurries is possible.

Wednesday it stays cool with a high of 38 degrees.

A little warmer Thursday, mostly sunny and 42 degrees.

Friday the winds pick up with a high of 45 degrees. Still nice in the sky with partly sunny conditions.

Saturday will be our next 50 degree high as we increase to 53 degrees again. A cold front later in the day will bring a chance for showers.