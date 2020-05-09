More wintry weather for Mother’s Day

Forecast for Northeast Wisconsin from Storm Team 5…

A cold air mass from Canada will bring another round of freezing temperatures to Northeast Wisconsin Friday night. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the southern two-thirds of the state for early Saturday morning. Sensitive vegetation could be damaged or killed with the cold temperatures.

After a cold start to Saturday morning with a mostly clear sky we will see afternoon highs reach for the middle to upper 50s. Sunshine early in the day will give way to more clouds by the afternoon as a storm system approaches from the northwest.

A mix of rain and snow will move in Saturday night and will continue through at least the morning hours on Sunday. Some light slushy snow accumulation is possible for a few locations during the first half of Sunday. Otherwise, the rest of the day will feature cloudy skies with highs in the 40s.

May snow is rare in Green Bay. In 134 years of records only 18 May’s have recorded at least 0.1″ of snowfall and only five months in the last 60 years.