Hazy wildfire smoke is still lingering around this morning. We still have an AIR QUALITY ALERT in effect until at least 12pm this afternoon. Mostly sunny conditions build in throughout the mid day with temperatures slightly warmer then yesterday in the low 80s. Although temperatures are right on average, dew points will make it feel quite muggy that will help fuel some thunderstorms after 6pm in the Fox Valley. Main concern is small hail and damaging winds. Overnight temperatures drop into the low 60s with mostly cloudy conditions expected.

Tomorrow looks like the best day of the week as mostly sunny conditions are in the forecast with temperatures in the mid 80s with cleaner air and less muggy dewpoints. Overnight mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 60s.

Fourth of July weekend looks great with mostly sunny conditions Saturday and maybe a sprinkle Sunday with temperatures in the 80s.