Move-in Simplified at UW of Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wisc. (WFRV)

Thousands of students will move into the University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh this weekend but with a little less stress on mom and dad.

No longer are parent hauling loads of belongings for their child’s dorm.

The University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh has now centralized its move-in by recruiting over 500 current student to volunteer to help.

At a University-specified time, cars drive into residence halls across campus and park. Then, yellow-shirted volunteers called “Titans” swarm in and help remove an incoming student’s items from their car to the parking lot and then into the student’s dorms..

“The parents when they pull up with a car full of stuff and the student. They’re here [waiting in line] maybe five minutes before they can go park an empty car, so we’ve got a fantastic system where people can move in and they don’t wait in line.” Andrew Leavitt, Chancellor of University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh

In addition to streamlining the move-in process, the University is trying to reduce paper waste by asking students to use plastic tubs.