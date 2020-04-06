Much cooler weather arrives…

From Storm Team 5…

Mostly cloudy tonight with a chance for an isolated shower. Lows will fall to 43 degrees. There may also be patchy late night, early morning fog.

Cloudy again Tuesday, but it will be the warmest day of the week as highs get into the low 60s. Once again, cooler by the lake. There is a chance for scattered showers or afternoon rumbles of thunder.

Wednesday could also bring some scattered rain showers. The high stay mild at 61 degrees with a stiff breeze developing later in the day.

Windy on Thursday as temperatures drop. The high goes down to 43 degrees. Don’t be surprised if you also find a few snowflakes outside with a chance for non-accumulated flurries.

Chilly and breezy Friday. The high only gets to 45 degrees.