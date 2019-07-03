Mukwonago: Floor collapses, six hospitalized

MUKWONAGO, Wis. (WFRV) — Six people were hospitalized this morning after a floor collapsed in Mukwonago.

According to Local 5’s CBS Milwaukee affiliate, CBS 58, emergency crews were dispatched to Kay’s Academy of Dance in Mukwonago around 8:30 a.m.

Fire Chief Jeff Stien of the Mukwonago Fire Department says crews were laying concrete on the second floor of the to-be two-story building.

“Some sort of failure” is being attributed as the cause of the floor partially collapsing.

All six taken to the hospital were workers for GI Concrete of Racine, according to CBS 58.

Their boss says they were all on top of the floor when in dropped about 15 feet, falling alongside concrete and steel.

“They were all conscious, mainly cuts, scrapes, bruises, aches, pains, no noticeable broken bones, no loss of consciousness,” said Chief Stien.

In a Facebook post, Kay’s Academy of Dance said: “Please continue to pray for them and their recovery. We are thankful no one was inside the building and we are grateful for the quick first responders of our community. Support and love is what keeps us going. Thank you.”