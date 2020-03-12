Multiple crews rescue two groups stranded on Red River

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two groups of people were rescued from the Red River on Thursday morning.

New Franken Fire Department responded on Thursday when a group of four men ice fishing reported the ice had broken off and they needed assistance.

Officials say while crews were rescuing the group of four men they noticed another group of two individuals snowmobiling who also needed assistance.

Luxembourg crews responded to the two individuals’ snowmobiling.

Authorities say there were no reported injuries in either group.