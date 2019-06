PICKEREL, Wis. (WFRV) — According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, six people have died following a house fire in the town of Pickerel.

Officials say firefighters responded to the structure just after 6:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Local 5’s CBS affiliate in Wausau, WSAW, says crews remained on scene as of 11:30 a.m.

Investigators are not releasing any more information at this time.