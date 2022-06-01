TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Five people – four victims and the suspect – are dead after an active shooting situation at a medical building near a Tulsa hospital Wednesday afternoon, police have confirmed.

Shortly before 5 p.m. CT, officers were called to the Natalie Building near St. Francis Hospital for a man armed with a rifle, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin confirmed on Twitter. During a press conference Wednesday night, Deputy Police Chief Eric Dalgleish said officers heard shots inside the building when they arrived.

“This turned into an active shooter situation,” a Tulsa police spokesperson said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

Dalgleish confirmed four people were killed, and that it appears the shooter died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect had both a handgun and a long gun, both of which appear to have been fired.

It’s unclear how many people were injured. No officers were injured, according to Dalgleish.

Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building on the St. Francis Hospital campus Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building on the St. Francis Hospital campus Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in Tulsa, Okla. Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Tulsa police and firefighters respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in Tulsa, Okla. Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Tulsa police and firefighters respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in Tulsa, Okla. Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Aerial footage from a TV helicopter appeared to show first responders wheeling someone on a stretcher away from the hospital building.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also at the scene, a spokesperson said.

“I don’t know that I’ve truly understood how important our first responders can be and are every day,” Cliff Robertson, CEO of the Saint Francis Health System, said during Wednesday’s press briefing.

Tulsa resident Nicholas O’Brien, whose mother was in a nearby building when the shooting occurred, told reporters that he rushed to the scene.

“They were rushing people out. I don’t know if some of them were injured or just have been injured during the shooting, but some of them couldn’t walk very well. But they were just kind of wobbling and stumbling and getting them out of there,” he said.

“I was pretty anxious. So once I got here and then I heard that she (his mother) was OK, the shooter had been shot and was down, I felt a lot better. It still is horrible what happened,” O’Brien said.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt released a statement following the shooting:

What happened today in Tulsa is a senseless act of violence and hatred. Sarah and I are praying for the families of those who lost their lives and for those who were injured. I am grateful for the quick and brave actions of the Tulsa Police Department and other first responders who did their best to contain a terrible situation. I have offered Mayor G.T. Bynum any state resources that may be needed, and I ask all Oklahomans to come together in support of the Saint Francis Health System community and to grieve with those whose lives have been forever changed.”

The Natalie Building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.

Wednesday’s shooting comes days after one person was killed and seven others injured at an outdoor festival in Taft, Oklahoma, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa. A 26-year-old man has been taken into custody for that Sunday morning shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.