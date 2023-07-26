(WFRV) – July 26 is Speed Awareness Day and multiple Wisconsin law enforcement agencies are partnering with officers from 11 other states to stop excessive speeding across the Midwest.

According to a Facebook post from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Wednesday will see state, county, and local law enforcement spending a 24-hour time period focusing on stopping and educating those seen excessively speeding.

Officials say excessive speed continues to be one of the leading causes of all types of crashes across the United States.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the goal of Speed Awareness Day is to raise awareness and proactively enforce speeding laws as a way to reduce crashes, save lives, and prevent injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says they will have all available officers working throughout the state to stop drivers who are endangering safety on the roadways.

More information on Speed Awareness Day can be found here.