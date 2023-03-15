GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers will apparently have a new starting quarterback for the 2023 season.

Aaron Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on March 15 where he told the show that he intends to play for the New York Jets. Rodgers said the compensation part is the only part holding up the deal.

My intention was to play, and my intention was to play for the New York Jets. I haven’t been holding anything up at this point. It has been the compensation the Packers are trying to get for me. Aaron Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show

The 39-year-old California native has spent his entire Hall of Fame career with the Green Bay Packers, winning Super Bowl XLV. Rodgers would cap off his career in Green Bay with four All-Pro selections, ten Pro Bowl selections, 59,055 passing yards, and 475 touchdowns in 230 games.

Packers fans won’t have to look far to see history repeating itself as Packers legend Brett Favre had a similar move back in 2008 while Aaron Rodgers waited his turn to lead the Green & Gold.

It’s a bittersweet moment in Titletown moving on from Rodgers, but this will open the door to Jordan Love, who is poised to become the starter at Lambeau Field.

Selected 26th overall out of Utah State by the Packers in 2020, Love has played in ten career games, throwing for 606 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions.