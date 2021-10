N.E. Wis. Trick-or-Treating Times: When to get your Halloween candy

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory until 8:00 AM Friday for the southern half of the WFRV viewing area. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the low and middle 30s which will make frost possible and can be damaging to sensitive vegetation. The growing season has ended for areas north and west of Green Bay, so no headlines have been issued for those locations.

Tonight: Quiet and cool conditions are in the forecast through the overnight under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will dip into the 20s for a few areas north, with low to mid 30s for the rest of the area.