2020 NCAA Tournament games will be played with no fans in attendance

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – MARCH 06: The NCAA logo is seen on the wall as Yeshiva players warmup prior to playing against Worcester Polytechnic Institute during the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship – First Round at Goldfarb Gymnasium on at Johns Hopkins University on March 6, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. On Thursday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced that Maryland had confirmed three cases of residents with COVID-19, otherwise known as the Coronavirus, prompting Johns Hopkins officials to host the NCAA men’s basketball tournament without spectators. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

This year’s March Madness will look a little different.

NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement Wednesday he made the decision to conduct both the men’s and women’s tournaments, which begin next week, but only essential staff and limited family will be in attendance. No fans will be allowed.

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN — NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020

The NCAA’s coronavirus panel also announced that it is recommending all athletic competitions be played without spectators amid coronavirus fears.

So far, the decision has not been made whether or not the media members covering those NCAA tournament bound teams will be allowed to cover the event.