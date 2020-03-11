2020 NCAA Tournament games will be played with no fans in attendance

This year’s March Madness will look a little different.
NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement Wednesday he made the decision to conduct both the men’s and women’s tournaments, which begin next week, but only essential staff and limited family will be in attendance. No fans will be allowed.
The NCAA’s coronavirus panel also announced that it is recommending all athletic competitions be played without spectators amid coronavirus fears.
So far, the decision has not been made whether or not the media members covering those NCAA tournament bound teams will be allowed to cover the event.