Neenah boys basketball takes down top ranked Pewaukee

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - A tearful sendoff at a local elementary school happened around 1 p.m. Thursday. Students and staff were able to say goodbye to someone that has been around for more than three decades.

Self-proclaimed happiest person on earth, Ellen Pelkin says she worked as a playground supervisor and lunchroom monitor at Eisenhower Elementary School before her retirement, an employee there for the past 33 years.