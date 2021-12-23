Neenah boys basketball takes down top ranked Pewaukee

NEENAH, Wis (WFRV) – In a major upset in boys basketball, the Neenah Rockets handed Pewaukee a loss in a 77-62 fashion. Chevalier Emry led the charge for the Rockets, helping his team enact revenge after Pewaukee beat Neenah last year.

