Neenah cancer survivor gets a parade of support

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) The city of Neenah gave one of its most beloved residents a rolling show of support as he celebrates a health milestone.

A steady flow of friends, including Neenah Mayor Dean Kauffert, honked their horns, as a sign of well wishes for Chuck Wismer.

Chuck’s wife, Debbie Wismer says within hours of her Facebook post announcing this surprise show of support, she had 430 replies.

Chuck Wismer worked in the healthcare field for more than 40 years and then last year Chuck became a patient.

Debbie says, “We found out after he passed out at the YMCA after a workout. Chuck thought he did too much exercise but we ended up in the hospital.”

Chuck was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, cancer of the plasma cells. Last May, Chuck had a stem cell transplant that put his cancer in remission.

Debbie says, “It’s been a long haul and there’s been ups and downs. Some days he doesn’t feel as good as others but we just get up and get going and not dwell on it.”

Chuck says, “It’s wonderful but these have all been my friends that I consider family for all these years and so I’ve been apart of the community all my life.”

Bergstrom Automotive delivered Chuck’s dream car to celebrate his milestone.

Chuck says, “Many of my friends have Corvettes. John and Dick Bergstrom are good friends and they set it up, so I could drive a Corvette for the day.”

Chuck says he’s been in remission for one year and here at Local Five we wish him continued good health.

.