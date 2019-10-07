Neenah changes name to ‘Whoville’ for one week to promote ‘Suessical the Musical’

"Suessical the Musical" will run from October 9 through the 13th in the Pickard Auditorium

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – For one week only, the City of Neenah will become ‘Whoville’ to promote the upcoming “Suessical the Musical” at Neenah High School!

Local 5’s Calvin Lewis was there live for the grand unveiling with Mayor Dean Kaufert, Neenah School Superintendent Mary Pfeiffer and dozens of students.

“Suessical the Musical” will run from October 9 through the 13th in the Pickard Auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens. Tickets can be bought or the door, or online by clicking here.