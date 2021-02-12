Neenah man arrested, booked for 10 counts of possession of child pornography

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Police Department has made an arrest for child pornography.

On February 10, Neenah Police Dept. Investigative Services Unit executed a search warrant at 1255 Green Acres Lane in Neenah after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) stating there was child pornography in the home.

Nicholas Guzman was arrested after investigators found a device that contained child pornography that had been listed in a report.

Guzman was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

They also found firearms, other weapons, marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the home.