Neenah middle schools students make big stride in STEM

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) This pandemic almost ended competition for the Shattuck middle school robotics team but a health crisis wouldn’t stop these geniuses.

A team of three Shattuck middle school girls Myah Wenzel, Lexi Dorner, and Julia Rangel qualified for the Vex robotics IQ challenge but due to the COVID crisis, their trip to the championships in Louisville was canceled.

But like all geniuses, the ladies turned a test into a testimony and prepared to compete virtually.

This virtual competition is the second straight time shattuck has made it to the world championships which makes this coach proud.

Shattuck middle school robotics Coach Brian Schalliol says, “I feel really good that they’ve not let things like this take them down but some perseverance.”

This competition is part of STEM science, technology, engineering, and math. STEM hopes to make the US more competitive in technology development.

The young ladies placed 58th in their division out of 600 schools from around the world.