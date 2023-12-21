NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Neenah say they are looking to identify a man who allegedly exposed himself to an underaged person.

According to a release from the Neenah Police Department, one man recently entered a store in Neenah where he proceeded to allegedly expose himself to someone underaged.

Neenah police say that anyone who may know who this person is should contact Investigator Hoffer at (920) 886-6000 and reference report #23-020179.

Anyone who knows the identity of this man but wishes to remain anonymous can do so by contacting the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.

Officials say tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.