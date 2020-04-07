Neenah reacts to in-person polling locations

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) Wisconsin’s last minute election ruling has some residents concerned about casting their ballots Tuesday.

Juanito is a potential voter in Neenah and says, “we probably shouldn’t have it and it just doesn’t make sense to have it right now with everything going on.”

Governor Tony Evers shared that same concern.

Governor Evers says he wasn’t willing to let any gatherings happen which would increase the risk of new COVID cases and attempted to delay elections with his Executive Order 74, but elections will go on and despite consolidating Neenah’s six smaller polling locations into a 90,000 square foot Shopko people in the Fox Valley still don’t feel safe about voting.

Juanito also noted, “If we’re not supposed to be surrounded by a bunch of people then why have everybody surrounded by each other just to vote on something we can vote on later.”

Neenah Mayor Dean Kaufert says he hopes voters will feel at ease knowing this former Shopko building was closed before this pandemic and has been thoroughly sanitizeed.

This larger polling location has color-coded lines to help keep people separate and adhere to the CDC’s recommendation to practice social distancing.

Mayor Kaufert says this building has doors that open by themselves so nobody had to touch the handles.

If you haven’t elected to mail in your paper ballot, then you’ll probably have to go to a polling location and other Fox Valley residents aren’t happy with this choice.

Anne is a potential voter and says, “I think we should be able to mail-in or have a different way to go about vomiting. Do they expect us to go against public safety? It’s just not safe.”

On the eve of elections, Mayor Kaufert says steps should have been taken to prevent this last-minute legislative volley.

Kaufert says, “Three weeks ago Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, Appleton Mayor Tim Hanna and myself, we got together and we asked the legislature and Governor Evers to consider an alternative to the April 7th election and we were rebuked quite soundly.”