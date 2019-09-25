Neighbors of Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary annoyed with abundance of deer

Neighbors around the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary are having a deer dilemma.

Deer are becoming more abundant and destroying the landscaping of homes nearby.

“Any time of the day, they could be walking through and eating things,” said Kathy Lefebvre, a Green Bay alderperson for district six. “And they’re so tame that you could almost go right up to them and touch them.”

Lovable, peace-loving creatures that just want to be your friend–until they start munching on your landscaping.

“They are decimating everything that we have,” said Lefebvre. “I’ve been trying different products to keep them out. But it’s getting to the point where they’re becoming immune to that and I don’t know what to do anymore.”

She’s been a neighbor to the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary for nearly 50 years and the deer have never been this much of a problem.

“I want them to reinstitute the deer management program which means they will unfortunately have to cull the herd,” she said. “There’s too many for the area.”

This would put the area’s bow hunters to work inside the grounds of the Wildlife Sanctuary.

“The problem is if you don’t do that, it’s almost inhumane to leave it as they’re doing now because the deer are really hungry,” said Lefebvre “That’s why they’re eating just about everything that they see.”

There is just one problem. State law bans bow and rifle hunting within 1,000 feet of a school and there’s a kindergarten program at the wildlife sancturary.

Any exceptions would be up to the city.

“If they don’t do this, I would say in a few years they’re going to find dead deer in the spring,” said Lefebvre. “Because they’ll starve.”

A petition to bring back the deer management program at the wildlife sanctuary is being presented to the parks committee Wednesday at 5pm.