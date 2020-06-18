New London man dead after single-vehicle crash

TOWN OF HORTONIA, Wis. (WFRV) — A New London man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at 3:18 p.m. to the crash on STH 15 just west of Cross Road, in the Town of Hortonia.

The driver of the vehicle was 25-year-old man who sustained life-threatening injuries and died at the scene.

Officials say the man was alone in the vehicle and was wearing a seatbelt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

STH 15 was closed for approximately three hours for crash reconstruction, but has since reopened.

