APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) -- Thanksgiving is a time of togetherness and family. But that's a luxury many people don't have, and an annual tradition is trying its best to fill the gap.

"It started with just a couple of families," said Micah Neely, outreach director at Christ the Rock Church. "A couple of moms from our church making turkey dinners and giving it to those who need it. And it grew into something where we now serve 3,000 people in the community."