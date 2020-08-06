NFL deadline passes, no new Packers opt out

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur watches a drill during NFL football training camp Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – No new Packers will sit out of the 2020 season as the NFL opt out deadline has officially come and gone.

The league moved up the deadline to 3 p.m. Thursday, and according to the transaction wire, no new Green Bay players elected to sit out this season due to challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newly signed wide receiver Devin Funchess was the only Packer to opt out, doing so after a close family member dealt with coronavirus issues earlier this year.

The lack of opt-outs reaffirms head coach Matt LaFleur’s prediction Thursday morning.

As of 4 p.m. central time, a total of 61 players around the league had opted out of the season.

