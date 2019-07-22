Nice weather to begin the work week

After a busy two days of weather Friday and Saturday we got back into the sunshine and lower humidity on Sunday.

For tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s. Low humidity levels are expected with a northeast breeze.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Monday with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

We will introduce a few small rain chances to the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the low to middle 80s. More humidity will make a return by Thursday with additional rain chances as we wrap up the work week.