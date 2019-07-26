Nicolet Bank Tall Ships festival drops anchor in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A few notable ships are dropping anchor and heading ashore for the Nicolet Bank Tall Ships festival this weekend.

Green Bay will be one of only 11 ports in North America and one of seven in the U.S. to host the tall ships. It’s part of the Tall Ships Challenge Great Lakes 2019 Race Series. A total of nine vessels will be docked on the Fox River at Leicht Memorial Park for boat enthusiasts and the public to admire throughout the weekend.

As part of the festival, attendees can take dockside tours of the ships to learn the history of each and even meet the crew. Sailing ships will even offer the experience of setting sail down the Fox River to the mouth of the bay.

To go along with the ships, a number of different activities and events are planned throughout the weekend. Some of the highlights of the festival are the day and sunset sail excursions, Friday night on-board Green Bay Gamblers fireworks viewing, Appledore IV 3-hour sailing experience out to the bay of Green Bay, and the world’s largest rubber duck!

A schedule of the festival is as follows:

Friday, July 26 Green Bay – Festival 11 a.m. -8 p.m. with Green Bay Gamblers Fireworks at about 9:30 p.m.

– Festival 11 a.m. -8 p.m. with Green Bay Gamblers Fireworks at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27 Green Bay – Festival 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

– Festival 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday, July 28 Green Bay – Festival 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. plus Ticket Star Family Day where kids 5-12 are only $5

– Festival 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. plus Ticket Star Family Day where kids 5-12 are only $5 Monday, July 29 Green Bay – Ships depart Green Bay, select ships sail to Sturgeon Bay

– Ships depart Green Bay, select ships sail to Sturgeon Bay Tuesday, July 30 – Sturgeon Bay – Ships depart for Algoma and start the Great Lakes Challenge

Festival tickets can be found online right here. They can also be found at the Ticket Star Box Office located in the Resch Center and at the Bay Park Square Mall, in the management office. Tickets are available at the gate each day, but it’s recommended to purchase in advance as there could be lines at the gate.