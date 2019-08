Labor day weekend could bring more than rest and relaxation as we close out the summer season.

The Aurora Borealis, or the Northern Lights may be visible over the weekend.

A G1 geo-magnetic storm was sent out from the sun and will interact with Earth’s upper atmosphere to possible create northern lights that will be visible even here in NE WI!

Get away from city light pollution and look and to the north, perhaps you’ll get to witness one of nature’s most spectacular shows.