THURSDAY 5/12/2022 – 2:05 p.m.

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wautoma Police Department has given an update on the gas leak in downtown Wautoma that was first posted around noon.

Officers say that all roads are fully open except for one. They explain traffic will not be able to access the 100 block of South St. Marie.

Currently, We Energies has the leaked stopped and Alliant Energy has shut down power.

In addition, officers explain there are a few businesses starting to reopen, however, some will remain closed to vent possible remaining gas.

THURSDAY 5/12/2022 – 12:42 p.m.

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – There is a gas leak in downtown Wautoma, around the 200-400 block of West Main Street.

Authorities ask that residents avoid the area and neighboring side streets.

Crews are on scene now and traffic is being diverted. Some businesses have been evacuated out of precaution.

Local 5 will provide updates as they are provided. Closures are expected into the evening.