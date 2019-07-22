NWS confirms four tornadoes in NE Wisconsin Saturday

A line of severe thunderstorms raced across northeast Wisconsin late Saturday morning and into the early afternoon. These storms produces widespread wind damage which brought down many trees and power lines.

Crews from the National Weather Service were out across the area on Sunday surveying the damage. As of Sunday afternoon there were four tornadoes confirmed across the WFRV viewing area.

Two of the tornadoes were rated as EF-0 with winds between 65-85 mph and the other two confirmed tornadoes were rated at EF-1 with winds of 86-110 mph.

National Weather Service crews are waiting on other damage surveys being conducted by airplane due to impassible roads due to the damage across other areas of northeast Wisconsin. Details from those damage reports will be announced in the coming days.

Nine tornadoes were confirmed across the state of Wisconsin in a 48 hour period Friday and Saturday. The total tornado count across the state so far this year is now at 15. The NWS offices in Minneapolis and Duluth will be conducting surveys this week so there is the chance that the number could continue to rise. Wisconsin averages 23 tornadoes a year.

For further information on the damage survey from the National Weather Service for Saturday June 20th follow this link: https://www.weather.gov/grb/072019_severe_event

Information on the damage survey from the National Weather Service for Friday June 19th follow this link: https://www.weather.gov/grb/071919_severe_event

