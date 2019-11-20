NWTC students search for new bacteria to help develop new antibiotics

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Students at NWTC are trying to solve what the CDC calls “a growing crisis.” They are taking part in the Tiny Earth program, a worldwide effort to develop new life-saving antibiotics.

For five months microbiology students like Bradley Ravey have been digging up soil samples across Northeast Wisconsin, searching for new bacteria which leads to new antibiotics.

“There are so many bacteria that we have yet to even discover,” said Ravey.

He and his classmates are taking part in the Tiny Earth program, where students in 45 states and 15 countries work together to solve the global health challenge of a diminishing supply of effective antibiotics.

“We’re running out of antibiotics, we’re on our last generation of antibiotics. The last new antibiotics were introduced 20 years ago,” said NWTC Microbiology Instructor Dr. Angelo Kolokithas.

“If we don’t find new antibiotics that work against these bacteria that are evolving resistance, simple things like scratches can kill a person,” said student Bailey Rose Brosig.

According to the CDC more than 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur in the U.S. each year and more than 35,000 people die as a result. But Dr. Kolokithas says a solution may come from unearthing new antibiotic producing microbes in the soil.

“Right under our feet are probably 100 million different types of bacteria that we still have no idea what they are,” Kolokithas said.

His students took samples near shopping malls, waterways and even Chick-fil-A. They sent results to a database at UW-Madison and a few showed great promise.

“So far three seem to be brand new bacteria,” Kolokithas said.

And perhaps one will lead to a new antibiotic, discovered by students digging in the dirt.

Fourteen colleges and universities in Wisconsin are taking part in the Tiny Earth program.