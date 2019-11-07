Oconto Emergency Management prepare for spring flooding, rising water

The Army Corp of Engineers says rising water levels of Lakes Michigan and Huron are causing concern along the Bayshore.

Towns like Oconto and Pensaukee saw damage from storms earlier this year and now emergency management is preparing Oconto county for future flooding.

“Communities are seeing flooding during wind events and certainly erosion of bluffs that happen during wind events,” says Lauren Fry with the Army Corp of Engineers.

Emergency management expects future wind events could get worse.

“The water levels in the Great Lakes are high now, they’re only going get higher by springtime and we’re worried about ice shoves and water levels coming up,” says Tim Magnin, Oconto county emergency management director. “Of course this time of the year we’ve been seeing east winds and when we get that it really pounds this side of the Bayshore and does a lot of flooding.”

Wednesday’s meeting gave the residesnts who live within floodplains the know-how on dealing with possible flooding, how to get federal or state help in the event of major flood damage and how to report said damage.

The Army Corp of Engineers surveyed the lakes and coordinated with the county.

They already have plans in place for anticipated flooding and high winds come spring.

“When do we want to evacuate, if we want to evacuate, all those types of things are going to take place,” says Magnin. “And when they leave their homes what is a safe way to leave their homes in terms of turning off the gas, turning off the electric, in terms of reporting things to the neighbors, that kind of stuff, so we know where people are when they evacuate.”

Oconto county has provided several resources to residents to make sure they’re prepared for potential flooding.

