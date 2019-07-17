GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Oconto River Bowmen hosting youth summer archery camp

Camp teaches youth hunting and archery skills

OCONTO CO., Wis. (WFRV) – If you ever aspired to be Katniss Everdeen, Legolas, or Hawkeye from the Avengers, you might finally have your chance.

Some young archers are getting the point thanks to a summer archery camp hosted by the Oconto River Bowmen. Every Wednesday for the next four weeks, young bow handlers can head out to the Oconto River Bowmen Archery Range in Lena to try test their skills.

Pre-registration is not needed to participate in the class- kids can simply show up and take part. Classes start at 5 p.m. and run until 7 p.m.

You can find more information on the group’s Facebook page here.

