UPDATE: The D.A. says Neenah officer’s use of deadly force was justified

FRIDAY 9/13/2019 10:58 p.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) — The Winnebago County district attorney says the Neenah officer involved in killing a Menasha man who ignored commands from officers back on June 25 has been cleared.

The district attorney released a ruling saying Neenah Police Investigator Christopher Gorden was justified in using deadly force after 43-year-old Shawn D. Blowers grabbed a knife off his kitchen counter.

According to the D.A.’s report, a body camera was used by officers to capture what happened during the incident. The report states:

Blowers was advancing towards one officer with the knife pointed at her, while saying “kill me.” Officials told Blowers to put the weapon down several times. Blowers continued to move towards the officers while repeatedly saying “shoot me” and “do it.”

The report then says officers moved back out through a patio door to an outdoor area. After ignoring officers commands, Blowers took a large step over the sidewalk area towards Investigator Amy Cook. As he got closer, Investigator Gorden shot Blowers twice.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) says life-saving measures were then given to Blowers by police until he was taken to a hospital, where he died at. An autopsy confirmed the cause of his death was gunshot wounds.

Police were investigating Blowers for Internet Crimes Against Children. They then executed a search warrant in his residence. Blowers told officials he had used his tablet device to access images, but he did not mean to have the child pornography images. Blowers indicated that the child pornography had “popped up.”

A statement was also released by the Neenah Police Department saying:

“The Neenah Police Department, along with the Menasha Police Department are currently reviewing the information that was released today (Friday).”

Gorden has been apart of law enforcement for 11 years. He was placed on administrative leave after the incident.

FRIDAY 6/28/19 4:39 p.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has released the name of the man that was killed in the officer-involved shooting as 43-year-old Shawn D. Blowers of Menasha,

The officer involved, Neenah Police Investigator Christopher Gorden, has been a law enforcement officer for 11 years.

DCI is continuing to collect evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office when the investigation concludes.

TUESDAY 6/25/19 7:04 p.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has released more information regarding an investigation of an officer-involved shooting.

The DOJ says the subject who was being served a warrant reportedly obtained and confronted officers with a knife.

Officials go on to say the man was then shot by a Neenah Police Officer. Authorities reportedly performed lifesaving measures on the man, who was then transported to a local hospital.

The man later died at the hospital.

No others were harmed during the incident.

The involved officer has been placed on administrative leave per department policy.

The DOJ says they are continuing to investigate this incident. After collecting evidence and determining the facts, the investigative reports will go to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office after the investigation concludes.

No additional details are currently available.

TUESDAY 6/25/19 4:00 p.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) — Menasha Police Department says they have turned an officer-involved death investigation over to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

Officials say officers were on scene at an apartment Tuesday around 1 p.m. with a warrant regarding a possible internet crime against children.

During the investigation in the 900 block of Tayco Street in Menasha, a male subject was shot by a Neenah polce officer who was assisting the investigation.

The male subject was transported to Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah, but succumbed to injuries.

