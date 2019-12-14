FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Officer Wissink leads Oshkosh West boys basketball team to court

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — The Oshkosh West High School resource officer who was stabbed by a student led out the Oshkosh West Wildcats boys basketball team to the court Friday evening.

A video shared on Twitter shows Officer Mike Wissink in his sling following the stabbing from Monday, Dec. 2. While leading the team out, he received a standing ovation.

The Wildcat’s opponents, the Kimberly Papermakers, and their fans were also wearing blue #WissinkIsAHero T-shirts to show support following the recent violence at Oshkosh West.

The Kimberly Papermakers kept showing their support with this Twitter post.

