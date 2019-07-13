Officials investigating burned ATV and body found on the side of the road

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) –The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office say a burned ATV and a body were discovered on the side of a road Saturday morning.

Officials say they were dispatched to the report of a burned ATV and a dead man found in a wreckage on Town Road 41 around 7:43 a.m. on Saturday, July 13.

Town Road 41 is a two rut road to the Menominee River directly east of the intersection of County G and State Hwy 180 located by the Town of Porterfield.

Deputies and Wisconsin DNR Wardens responded to the scene. A preliminary investigation of the scene shows the ATV was eastbound from State Hwy 180 when it rolled over and ended upright.

The machine then burned along with the victim who was partially under the wreckage.

The Sheriff’s Office, DNR Wardens, and the Marinette County Medical Examiner are working to identify the victim.

More information will be released on the investigation at a later time.