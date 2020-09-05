GREEN BAY, Wis., (WFRV) – Business owners along Olde Main Street are showing some real courage. They’re deciding to move forward and open at a time when foot traffic is down because of Covid-19.

“In a one mile stretch to have seven small businesses opening or close,” Jeff Mirkes of Olde Main Street, Incorporated tells Local 5 News. “We’re elated about that.”

Bar owner Mike Cain is moving forward with plans to open Duel Sports Bar and Grill. He’s confident the 4,000 square foot space and two bars on opposite ends, but identical in offerings, will make customers feel comfortable and offer adequate social distancing.

“I’m trying to figure this stuff out,” Cain says. “We’re going to do whatever we have to do. We’ve been working here since January.”

He admits they took a break to make sure they were good with continuing on construction and renovation of the building that hasn’t had a tenant since 2005. “We’re already committed. Money’s committed. People committed. We don’t have a choice.”

Across the street the Crown and Common planned on an outdoor patio even before the world started talking about social distancing. Regulars were soon to come back for pizza. They say they wouldn’t mind having more company and like the spacing between tables.

“I personally have no problems coming out,” customer Tony Brouillire told Local 5 News. “I think as long as people are smart, then I don’t think there’s a big issue.”

“I love Main Street,” added Jeffrey Bogt of Green Bay. “We want to keep the businesses occupied. I’m very concerned for my friends who are owners of restaurants. I want to see them prosper.”

Just a few steps down is the Cock and Bull which has turned a shipping container into a bar. It will provide shelter when it rains and heat lamps will be moved in as the temperatures turn. It is a sign of bold entrepreneurship and a belief that Wisconsinites are a hearty bunch.

“People are resilient,” said Mirkes whose job it is to market the businesses here and who’s trying his hardest to get the city back in rythym. “Without a doubt the last two years were some of Green Bay’s best years. There are so many groups and leaders that are working to bring that back.”

And it seems there’s no better place to start than along Old Maine Street.