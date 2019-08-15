On the Agenda in Appleton

APPLETON, Wisc. (WFRV)

Truancy, golf carts, and E-Cigarettes, were part of a packed agenda for Appleton’s Safety and Licensing Committee.

In a vote 3 to 2, the Committee voted to repeal the truancy ordinance.

This resolution sought to revoke the city’s authority to allow a court to impose a number of sanctions on habitually truant students.

Appleton’s Police Chief Todd Thomas spoke out against the resolution.

“Part of the discussion that we haven’t had yet is the affect on the parochial and the private schools in the city of Appleton if you abolish the ordinance that’s over a dozen schools and several thousand students that are gonna be affected by that that have not been heard.” Todd Thomas, Appleton Police Chief

Next, the Committee, unanimously, voted down, a resolution that would have allowed golf carts to be driven in Appleton. The committee cited overwhelming safety concerns by their constituents.

“A lot of people feel that golf carts will decrease safety. If a driver in their

vehicle on the road views something that they think lowers the safety. They are becoming less safe as a driver.” Vered Meltzer , Alderperson

Finally, the Committee voted 4 to 1, to approve a resolution to develop language prohibiting the use and possession of E-Cigarette/Nicotine devices in young adults.

“I look to the police department, the health department and the attorney’s office to draft the correct language and the enforcement suggestions. Little Chute has done this; Kaukauna has done this; Grand Chute has done this.” Cathy Spears, Alderperson

The recommendations of the Safety and Licensing Committee will be sent to the Common Council for a final vote on August 21st.