On the hunt for deer donations in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) With thanksgiving just a few days away, many here in Wisconsin have considered donating a turkey, but instead of donating turkeys many hunters are donating deer.

Wisconsin’s deer donation program has been feeding those in need for the past twenty years.

Hunters drop their deer off at partnering-locations, like Cedar Creek Marketing and Catering in Appleton, to begin the processing.

Cedar Creek has been participating in the program for the past eleven years.

Peter Ellen with Cedar Creek says, “every year, hunters give a sizable contribution of about 4,000 pounds”.

Jeff Pritzl with the Wisconsin DNR says, “donations were higher when portions of Wisconsin were required to shoot anterless deer before shooting a buck.”

Peter would like to process more than 4,000 pounds this year but says he’s thankful he’s fortunate enough to help those less fortunate. “Its just a small part of what we can do. The fact that we can help is nice, it’s good but it doesn’t seem like it’s enough. It never seems like its enough. So we’re happy to do it and we’ll do more. We’ll take everything that we can get. If its going to help somebody else. “

Since the program began in 2000, hunters have donated more than 90,000 deer which were processed into nearly four million pounds of ground venison.

Deer can be donated at these locations.