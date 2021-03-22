One dead after two-vehicle accident in City of Antigo

ANTIGO, Wis. (WFRV ) – One person is dead after a two vehicle accident in the City of Antigo on Monday.

According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call Monday around 1:16 p.m. for a two vehicle crash on CTH HH, south of STH 64. A preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle crossed the centerline hitting another vehicle.

The only occupant of one vehicle was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The two occupants in the other vehicle were treated and released from the scene.

The accident remains under investigation at this time.